Sean Tucker Discusses Season Opening Win

After setting a career high with 181 rushing yards, running back Sean Tucker met with the media to discuss Syracuse's 29-9 win at Ohio.

Q: How did you guys feel about this performance?

Sean Tucker: "It was a good win today. I just want to give my credit to my o-line. They've opened a lot of holes for me, getting some good blocks and letting me get to the second level and do what I do."

Q: Do you take any credit at all for your performance?

Tucker: "I would say just in the offseason training, working on my craft. Trying to improve everything, getting real technical to help my team win."

Q: How did it feel to come out like this especially after last year?

Tucker: "It feels good. Last year was a rough year, but this year definitely started off better. Getting off to a good start. We're definitely going to finish strong."

Q: How much does running the ball early help you guys at the end of the game?

Tucker: "I'd say it helps a lot. Keep running the ball. Just keep pushing. Keep tiring out their defense. Eventually, we're definitely going to pop one."

Q: Talk about working with Tommy (on the RPO game) and also the o-line.

Tucker: "Working with Tommy, coming off his injury last season, in the offseason just training, working on our zone reads and everything. Our o-line definitely getting better. Training, putting in that work. It definitely showed up today."

Q: How much better do you think the o-line is this year?

Tucker: "They're definitely a lot better. We got a new o-line coach. He's definitely been getting our o-line right. I've been seeing the improvement every day in practice. Coming out, you can definitely see them getting better."

Q: How did it feel to find open space on the first drive to set up the first touchdown?

Tucker: "It felt good. Doing that just helps my team win. Helps my team get yards, helps my team put points on the board and come out with a win today."

Q: Do you see any differences in the mentality of the team this year compared to last year?

Tucker: "I'd say it's definitely a big difference. We definitely don't want a repeat of last year. We're trying to come out, start strong, get a dub early and continue throughout the whole season."