Georgia announced Thursday that the university will honor former head coach Mark Richt at halftime of the Bulldogs’ Nov. 6 home contest against Missouri. “We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt’s contributions to the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a press release. “His impact on Georgia football, the athletic association and the Athens community is immeasurable. We are thrilled we are able to honor him at Sanford Stadium this season.”