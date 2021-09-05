CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Nunez, 2022 4-star, commits to Arizona State

By Joe Tipton about 9 hours
Austin Nunez / Player submitted photo

Austin Nunez, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner has committed to Arizona State basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3.

Nunez is the Sun Devils’ second commitment of the 2022 class, following three-star center Duke Brennan. Arizona State is also targeting Richard Isaacs Jr., TJ Caldwell, Kamari Lands, Jaylen Thompson, Colin Smith, among others.

Nunez, ranked no. 61 overall in the On3 100 rankings, ultimately chose Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Virginia, Baylor, Howard, Memphis, Texas, among others.

Austin Nunez on why he chose Arizona State

“I just felt like this was the right decision and that this is the place for me to get better,” Nunez said. “I think Coach (Bobby) Hurley can help me potentially get to the next level.”

Nunez, fresh off his second visit to see the Sun Devils, decided to leave committed.

“I really enjoyed everything and my time being here,” Nunez said. “Just getting a feel for the players, being around them… hearing what they had to say about Coach Hurley. It was just all positive things. Everyone had something positive to say about him. Being around Coach Hurley, it was more than I expected. He’s so open and even on the court he wants to hear what his players have to say, feedback, all that. I think it’s huge to have a coach with an open mind like that.”

Nunez continued and said Tempe felt like home.

“I also enjoyed the atmosphere that Arizona State brings,” Nunez said. “Just the whole overall city. The vibe of the city, it’s real similar to where I’m from. I just have a connection with it.”

Scouting Report on Nunez

On3’s Senior National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton had this to say about Austin Nunez:

“Nunez is a consistent effort player on both ends with undervalued athleticism. He plays under control and makes the correct play a high percentage of the time. His ability to knock down the open three, and craft around the paint stands out. Can make there’s in bunches. He has the foot speed to defend man to man at the high major level. And that foot speed creates transition opportunities on the offensive end.”

This story has been updated.

