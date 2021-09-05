CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Athens Football: Athens loses 36-28 in overtime to Marietta

By Anthony Warner
thepostathens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a battle until the end on Friday night at Don Drumm Stadium. Athens and Marietta faced off as both teams searched for their first win of the season. After failing to score in its first two games of the season, Athens kept Friday’s game close and took a lead for the first time all season. However, Athens will still be looking for its first win after a disappointing finish to a hard-fought game that ended with a 36-28 Marietta victory in overtime.

