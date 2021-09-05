Let's Talk Business: Impact of the Non-Profit Sector in Southeast Missouri

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local restaurants and businesses are being impacted by now Tropical Storm Ida. So what does that mean for the economy here?. President and CEO of Monroe and West Monroe Convention Bureau, Alana Cooper says, It’s the only silver lining you can find in Hurricane, “Sometimes there is a economic impact that follows it because you’ll have people that come in and they’re here to help. So they’re staying overnight in our hotels and they’re eating at our restaurant’s. So they’re providing some economic impact in the community as well as the recovery aspect for those who have damage to their homes and businesses. They have to go out and buy materials to do repairs as well as put these other businesses to work as for as construction and those type of things.”