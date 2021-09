Noteworthy: Speed and kick returning ability have earned Raymond a steaady spot in the NFL since he signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He also has played with the New York Jets and the New York Giants, but spent the past two seasons with the Titans. He has 18 catches for 357 yards and a touchdown, 27 punt returns for 253 yards (9.4 average) and 33 kickoff returns for 678 yards (20.5 average) with Tennessee. He has played in 35 career NFL games with four starts. He signed a free agent contract with Detroit in March.