Lululemon Athletica: Brand Loyalty Driving Shareholder Value

Looking into the current session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is trading at $394.06, after a 0.37% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 4.91%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 9.03%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.