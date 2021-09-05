CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Gov. Pritzker Activates Approximately 160 Illinois Army National Guard Members For Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

riverbender.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker activated approximately 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. “As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities.”

www.riverbender.com

