Urgent! Call the governor! Jalil Muntaqim demands the immediate transfer of Kevin Rashid Johnson out of Lucasville before he is murdered
I call upon all those who identify themselves as progressive to recognize the U.S. prison system is an institution generally operated by white supremacists. This has been my experience in both California and New York State prison systems. In fact, on Dec. 4 and 5, 2016, the New York Times published a two-day expose informing the public that the NYS prison system is run by white racists. However, among the many prison systems that function as a bastion of white supremacy, Lucasville, Ohio, is one of the worst in the country.sfbayview.com
