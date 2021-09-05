Twitter reacts to Kenneth Walker not being named player of the week

Kenneth Walker had the best single performance of any running back in the country throughout week one. Walker led the Spartans to a huge win over the Northwestern Wildcats with a performance that included 23 carries for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Many around the college football world expected Walker to get a majority of the weekly honors that are possible. That did not end up being the case.

Bijan Robinson was given the national honor of offensive player of the week. In a game against Louisiana, Robinson had 20 rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown along with 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

It is safe to say many around the Michigan State family and even the college football world feel as if Walker was robbed of the honor.

Take a look at how many reacted on Twitter over the news: