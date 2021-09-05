CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Kenneth Walker not being named player of the week

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Kenneth Walker had the best single performance of any running back in the country throughout week one. Walker led the Spartans to a huge win over the Northwestern Wildcats with a performance that included 23 carries for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Many around the college football world expected Walker to get a majority of the weekly honors that are possible. That did not end up being the case.

Bijan Robinson was given the national honor of offensive player of the week. In a game against Louisiana, Robinson had 20 rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown along with 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

It is safe to say many around the Michigan State family and even the college football world feel as if Walker was robbed of the honor.

Take a look at how many reacted on Twitter over the news:

