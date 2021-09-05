Project Self-Sufficiency to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Acme in September
Project Self-Sufficiency has been selected as a charity partner for Acme and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.www.mypaperonline.com
