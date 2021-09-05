CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NJ

Project Self-Sufficiency to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Acme in September

By new_view_media
mypaperonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Self-Sufficiency has been selected as a charity partner for Acme and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

www.mypaperonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blairstown, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acme#Charity#The Food Project#The Acme Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy