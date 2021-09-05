CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Argentine players told to isolate, hours before Brazil game

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa sought the immediate isolation of four Argentine footballers on Sunday, hours before the Copa America champions were due to face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo.

Anvisa said the players should have quarantined on arrival because they had spent time in the United Kingdom over the previous 14 days.

Although it did not name the four, players with English Premier league clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa and Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

