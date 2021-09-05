HOME: Artful Living by Design
Design elements that soothe your soul while awakening your senses are at the heart of tranquil design. While each room serves a specific purpose or even a variety of functions, this does not preclude a space from being soothing or evocative. When combining utility and tranquility, the choice of materials to set the foundational tone for the space is key. Interior designers must cultivate wonder in viewing a room's potential through the combined lens of form and function.www.santafenewmexican.com
Comments / 0