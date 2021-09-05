CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironton, OH

Ironton Council for the Arts resumes annual concert series

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrXru_0bnPa3lo00

After having the 2020-21 subscription concert season cancelled due to COVID, the Ironton Council for the Arts is proud to announce an exciting slate of six concerts for the 2021-22 season. Performers hail from different parts of the U.S. and have local, regional, national, and international reputations.

The season opens on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with the Appalachian Celtic Consort from Charleston, WV performing traditional Celtic, Scottish, and old-time music in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. The Russian Duo from Cleveland, OH follows on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the Ironton High School Auditorium. Their music highlights the mysterious sounds of the balalaika underscored by the vast expressive range of the piano. Featuring vocals, their extensive repertoire draws from Russian folk music, romances, dances, classical music, gypsy melodies, bluegrass, ragtime, tango, film score and Soviet songs. The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, directed by Mr. Matt Chaffins, returns to Ironton for its ever-popular Christmas concert on Saturday, December 11, 2021, also in the Ironton High School Auditorium.

The 2022 portion of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-22 concert season begins on Saturday, February 19, 2022, when the Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, PA will perform in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Beo has performed over 100 concert works in the US and Europe—including over 40 world premieres. They craft original music and projects, engage listeners through entertainment and thoughtful demonstration, collaborate with living composers, perform quartet masterpieces in a wide array of settings, and explore technology’s capacity as a musical and social tool. Joshua Messick, the Colorado Springs, Colorado – based 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, breathes new life into the ancient, enchanting, hammered dulcimer on Saturday, March 12, 2022, also in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Joshua is a composer and innovator influenced by Celtic, World, Renaissance, Folk, and Classical music and has released nine studio albums.

The 2021-22 concert season will conclude on Saturday, April 9, when the Dave and Daphne Show invades the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton. Dave Salyer has toured the world with Barbara Mandrell, performed for presidents at the White House and appeared on countless TV shows. Daphne Anderson has toured with some of the greatest Southern Gospel Music Groups of all time including The Bill Gaither Group and The Florida Boys. The Southern Gospel Music Association voted her their Female Vocalist of the Year.

Season tickets for the six Ironton Council for the Arts performances are $50, individual concert tickets are $15. Both season tickets and single concert tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at 304-617-1977/mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at 740-547-6446/pmccoy73@hotmail.com.

Both the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and Ironton High School are handicap accessible. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are highly recommended.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
148
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ironton, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daphne Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Celtic Music#Classical Music#Old Time Music#Covid#Scottish#Russian#Soviet#World#Renaissance#Folk#The White House#The Bill Gaither Group#The Florida Boys#Ironton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy