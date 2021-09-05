Ironton Council for the Arts resumes annual concert series

After having the 2020-21 subscription concert season cancelled due to COVID, the Ironton Council for the Arts is proud to announce an exciting slate of six concerts for the 2021-22 season. Performers hail from different parts of the U.S. and have local, regional, national, and international reputations.

The season opens on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with the Appalachian Celtic Consort from Charleston, WV performing traditional Celtic, Scottish, and old-time music in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. The Russian Duo from Cleveland, OH follows on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the Ironton High School Auditorium. Their music highlights the mysterious sounds of the balalaika underscored by the vast expressive range of the piano. Featuring vocals, their extensive repertoire draws from Russian folk music, romances, dances, classical music, gypsy melodies, bluegrass, ragtime, tango, film score and Soviet songs. The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, directed by Mr. Matt Chaffins, returns to Ironton for its ever-popular Christmas concert on Saturday, December 11, 2021, also in the Ironton High School Auditorium.

The 2022 portion of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-22 concert season begins on Saturday, February 19, 2022, when the Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, PA will perform in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Beo has performed over 100 concert works in the US and Europe—including over 40 world premieres. They craft original music and projects, engage listeners through entertainment and thoughtful demonstration, collaborate with living composers, perform quartet masterpieces in a wide array of settings, and explore technology’s capacity as a musical and social tool. Joshua Messick, the Colorado Springs, Colorado – based 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, breathes new life into the ancient, enchanting, hammered dulcimer on Saturday, March 12, 2022, also in the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. Joshua is a composer and innovator influenced by Celtic, World, Renaissance, Folk, and Classical music and has released nine studio albums.

The 2021-22 concert season will conclude on Saturday, April 9, when the Dave and Daphne Show invades the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton. Dave Salyer has toured the world with Barbara Mandrell, performed for presidents at the White House and appeared on countless TV shows. Daphne Anderson has toured with some of the greatest Southern Gospel Music Groups of all time including The Bill Gaither Group and The Florida Boys. The Southern Gospel Music Association voted her their Female Vocalist of the Year.

Season tickets for the six Ironton Council for the Arts performances are $50, individual concert tickets are $15. Both season tickets and single concert tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Mary Jo Graham at 304-617-1977/mjgraham@zoominternet.net or Pat McCoy at 740-547-6446/pmccoy73@hotmail.com.

Both the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton and Ironton High School are handicap accessible. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are highly recommended.