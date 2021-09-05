CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Melting faces like a misplaced microwave at an ice sculpture competition!’ is a baseball call you didn’t know you needed

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, when the Sioux Falls Canaries and Sioux City Explorers (The X’s) of The American Association baseball league get together, anything is possible. And when fans showed up to watch their favorite South Dakotan baseball squads battle it out on September 3, they were treated to one heck of a highlight. The viewers at home got something extra.

