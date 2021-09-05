CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Pose with Co-Star of Upcoming Christmas Movie in New Pic

Country superstar Reba McEntire recently stopped by the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to visit a friend.

While there, McEntire posed for a picture with one of her co-stars from her upcoming Christmas movie. Actor Norm Lewis was performing at TPAC’s Cabaret On Stage, a limited-capacity, in-person cabaret show.

“We had a great time listening to @thenormlewis last night at @tennesseepac!!!” McEntire later posted to Instagram. “Norm is one of my co-stars in our #ChristmasInTune movie coming to @lifetimetv later this year!”

Reba McEntire Stars in ‘Christmas in Tune’

McEntire’s Lifetime movie, “Christmas in Tune,” follows a marketing executive named Belle who worries about getting the ax. So she hatches a plan to save her job by reconciling a singing duo who haven’t talked to each other for years, according to Taste of Country. The duo are her parents, and she wants them to perform at a charity concert together.

McEntire appears in the holiday movie opposite ex-“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider. In one scene that’s already been released, McEntire and Schneider meet up on a concert stage, walk through the snow, and then share a kiss.

McEntire signed a deal with Lifetime this March to produce and star in two movies, per Deadline. “Christmas in Tune” is supposed to include an original holiday song by McEntire. It was scheduled to begin filming this spring. The second movie, which does not have a holiday theme, is in development for 2022.

“Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years,” Tanya Lopez, Lifetime’s EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one, but two movies for us. Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies. My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the ‘Reba’ show there for so many years,” McEntire said.

McEntire Has Been Busy

When she’s not hanging out with co-stars like Lewis, McEntire is busy maintaining her own active showbiz career.

She’s had television roles on shows like “Young Sheldon” and “Barb & Star” in recent years. And she is slated to star in a “Fried Green Tomatoes” update for NBC. The network has yet to announce a schedule for that project.

Moreover, McEntire has a new triple album coming out before too long. The box set will include remixes of her older songs and new versions of other hit songs played with a live band. Titled Revived Remixed Revisited, the album will also feature McEntire revisiting some songs with a spare, minimalist take.

And after that? It’s anybody’s guess. But whatever projects McEntire tackles next, her fans can count on her to do it with her trademark grace and spunk.

