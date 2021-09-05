CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Announces Music Video Premiere For Duet With Carrie Underwood

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago
Jason Aldean said his duet with Carrie Underwood will get a music video very soon. In fact, fans won’t be waiting long. The video for “If I Didn’t Love You,” his shirt-rending duet about getting over a lost love, will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. CST.

Aldean announced the music video drop on his social media accounts Friday. His fans are freaking out over the news.

“I’m beyond ready and excited for this video. You’ll both be amazing in it. I Can’t wait to see Carrie Underwood shine along with you,” one person replied to Aldean’s post.

“OMG I love the song and can’t wait,” someone else said. “This is gonna be good!! Love Carrie, and you two sound amazing together,” another person said.

Jason Aldean fans fell in love with the song after he released it earlier this summer. It exploded on the country music charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Chart. The lyric video, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of the song’s recording, has more than 6 million views on YouTube. He’s currently on his Back in the Saddle Tour, and fans have been belting out the song along with him, he said.

The song is part of his forthcoming 10th studio album. Aldean hasn’t said when he expects that album will drop. But he said earlier this year he hopes to release it sometime in 2021.

Jason Aldean Opens Up About ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Jason Aldean said he knew “If I Didn’t Love You” was special. But he didn’t realize how big the song would be until he heard Carrie Underwood’s vocals.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but [‘If I Didn’t Love You’] came in and we knew we had to record it,” he said in a press release when he released the song. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song, and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can … and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

The song isn’t the typical Aldean fare. He’s fully aware of that, but the song was too good to pass up.

“(‘If I Didn’t Love You‘ is) a song about getting over a relationship and sort of knowing what you need to do in your head, but it’s really kind of hard to do that in the heart,” Jason Aldean said. “It’s one of those love song, breakup song kind of things.”

Aldean added that he’s “usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs, and I don’t think this duet is that either. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. … To me, that’s a kind of love song.”

