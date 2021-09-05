Over 700,000 without power in Louisiana a week after Ida

A week after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, “a lot more” than 700,000 people in the Bayou State are without power, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday. “Electricity is one of the biggest challenges that we have across Southeast Louisiana,” Bel Edwards said at a press conference in Livingston Parish, according to CNN. “There’s not an even rate of restoration going on, and that’s always going to be the case. I’m always happy to see people getting powered up, and some people are going to be quite a while.”