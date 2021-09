Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The UK can give both Covid booster jabs to vulnerable people and help other nations vaccinate, the prime minister's spokesman has said. No 10 was responding to comments made by Prof Sarah Gilbert, the scientist behind the Oxford vaccine, about whether boosters should be prioritised ahead of giving doses to poorer countries. The UK recorded 37,622 coronavirus cases and 147 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.