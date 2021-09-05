CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Syracuse’s Duce Chestnut Snags 1-Handed INT | ACC Must See Moment

watchstadium.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuce Chestnut secured the victory for Syracuse with a one-handed interception in the endzone. Check out this amazing catch in this ACC Must See Moment!

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Int#American Football#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Pitt game in tribute to Johnny Majors

Tennessee and Pitt are set for a high noon showdown on Saturday on ESPN as the Volunteers look to start the Josh Heupel era at 2-0. This isn’t a common occurrence by any stretch. The Vols and Panthers have only met twice before in the 1980s back when Johnny Majors was at the reins in Knoxville, with Pitt winning both matchups in 1980 and 1983. Tennessee will look to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself at Neyland Stadium against a Panthers team riding a blowout win over UMass in their season opener.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

‘The rigors of ACC competition’: Syracuse men’s soccer 2021 season preview

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse played against Niagara on Sept. 6 — the Orange’s final nonconference game before heading into Atlantic Coast Conference play. While they still have nonconference games throughout the season, the game against Virginia on Sept. 10 marks the first conference game on SU’s 2021 schedule. It’s a pivotal game for SU and head coach Ian McIntyre, who’s heading into his 12th season leading the team.
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Five changes we’d like to see for Syracuse football’s offensive play-calling

Through the offseason, we’ve seen some movement within the Syracuse Orange offense. The loss of some personnel, the addition of Mike Schmidt as the offensive line coach, the addition of a few promising freshmen have all led to the Orange having an option at a few new looks in the coming season. The play book should be a moving target to fit these new pieces into the puzzle. As such, here’s a few things we’d like to see to improve the playcalling on the offensive end for Syracuse this year:
College SportsDaily Progress

Week 1 ACC football power poll

College football is back. After a hectic 2020 season defined by COVID-19, this season should offer a return to some level of normalcy. Capacity crowds are expected to return to games this fall, and many of the league’s student-athletes and coaches are vaccinated for COVID-19. Nothing signals normal quite like...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

No. 10 Tar Heels, Hokies seek upper hand in ACC matchup

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 1:. No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels, ranked higher in the preseason than in any season since they were No. 7 in 1997, are favored to win the Coastal Division, but have a big hurdle out of the gate at Virginia Tech. The Hokies haven't played in front of a full Lane Stadium in 647 days, and their fans especially like weeknight games in the national spotlight. UNC quarterback Sam Howell is one of the best in the country, and has thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, including five in a six-overtime loss when the Tar Heels visited two years ago. Opening games don't often factor heavily in a conference divisional race, but this one could prove an exception. Two other games will likely get more national attention: No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina, and No. 14 Miami and defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta.
College Sportswatchstadium.com

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Football Highlights (2021)

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: The No.10 Tar Heels went up to a packed Lane Stadium and left upset at the hands of the Hokies, 17-10. The Hokie defense forced 3 interceptions, quarterback Braxton Burmeister chipped in 222 total yards, and was responsible for 2 scores. UNC quarterback Sam Howell passed for 208 yards and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy