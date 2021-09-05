AAC Clyde Space Expands to South Africa
UPPSALA, Sweden (AAC Clyde Space PR) — AAC Clyde Space, a leading New space company, today announced it has founded AAC Space Africa to capitalize on the rapidly growing market for satellites and space services in Africa. AAC Space Africa will design, build, and deliver space missions to the continent from its Cape Town base in South Africa’s Western Cape Province. The new subsidiary will also be the group’s centre of competence for advanced radio communication.parabolicarc.com
