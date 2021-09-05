AAC Clyde Space Expands to South Africa

September 1, 2021 10:32 am (EST) Advocates for increased international assistance to Africa for vaccination against COVID-19 argue that so long as the disease is spreading in one part of the world, variants to the disease can evolve and threaten everybody else. Rates of vaccination against COVID-19 are low in Africa: less than 2 percent of the continent’s population of 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated. Public health statistical infrastructure is weak on the continent. For example, Kenya’s health principal secretary testified in parliament that statistics of COVID-19 deaths are incomplete because, among other factors, of a shortage of pathologists. The most accurate health statistics appear to be in South Africa. There, over 23 percent of the population has received at least one dose of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.