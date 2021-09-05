Among Thousands Who Fled Afghanistan, US Officials Identified About 100 People Who Were On No-Fly Lists

Given President Joe Biden’s chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, it should not be surprising that U.S. officials had no idea exactly who was on those planes.

It turns out that some of those flyers were actually on America’s no-fly list.

None of them reached America, however, at least according to the Biden administration.

The Washington Times reported on Friday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that the agency flagged some of the Afghan evacuees as “potential” security risks. The DHS also prevented them from entering the U.S.

The Times, citing other news reports, noted that at least 100 people fleeing Afghanistan were identified as names on U.S. government watch lists.

Mayorkas, however, did not say what happened to them. “We are working with our international allies to address the disposition of those individuals,” he said.

The secretary also noted that those being processed into the country are subjected to “multiple layers of security checks,” the Times noted. That includes screening them overseas before they are sent to the U.S.

“We can do this, and we can protect the American public, and we can pronounce through our actions the generosity and nobility of the American public,” said Mayorkas.

Still, given the frantic exit from the Kabul airport, Mayorkas’s assurances should offer cold comfort that U.S. officials know exactly who will be coming to America, as the Biden administration seeks to re-settle at least 50,000 former citizens of Afghanistan.

America has taken in about 40,000 so far, according to the Times.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon