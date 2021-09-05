Inside the Outdoors: Some are Hazy About What Causes Fog

On a recent morning, when visibility across the lake at the family cabin did not reach much beyond the end of our dock, my wife innocently asked “Just how does fog form?” For a phenomenon that I’ve seen regularly for more decades than I care to admit, I tripped over my tongue in delivering an answer. The answer should be simple and straightforward, but it isn’t always, if for no other reason than that there are different kinds of fog, caused by different weather and environmental conditions.