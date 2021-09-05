CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Public notices for the week of Sept. 5, 2021

Faribault County Register
 5 days ago

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 21, 2021, at 10:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 415 N Main St, Blue Earth, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 5, 2013, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Jeremy Amundson aka Jerry Amundson, whose address is 415 East 2nd St, Blue Earth, MN, 56013 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. This hearing will be held by Zoom. Contact the court for instructions to appear.

