North Dakotans share grief, losses from COVID-19 on state website
BISMARCK — One person described losing her husband of 40 years. Another chronicled both his parents dying only days apart. A woman recounted seeing her mother in "full dying mode." All lost their loved ones because of COVID-19. These stories can be found on the Department of Health's newly launched North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall, a website where people can share stories about their loved ones and the effect the pandemic had on their lives. Officials say the website was created to document the seriousness of the illness and the actual effects it is having on North Dakota families.www.jamestownsun.com
