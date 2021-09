DETROIT – A police officer and a suspect were both shot in an exchange of gunfire in a Detroit neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Sept. 9, WDIV Detroit reports. Officers were conducting a firearms investigation when an uninvolved person opened fire, initiating a shootout, police said. The suspect, described as a young man, jumped out a vehicle near where officers were investigating, pulled out a gun with an extended clip, screamed at the officers and then opened fire. More than 30 shell casings were found in the aftermath.