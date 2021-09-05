Sales Of Electric Cars And Plug-In Hybrids Rise Across Europe
New car registrations across Europe fell dramatically in July but sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids continue to grow. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals that 967,830 new cars were registered across 26 European markets in July. That was a 24 per cent decline from the 1.27 million units registered in July last year. Despite this, year-to-date sales remain positive with a total of 7,381,735 registrations, 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.www.carscoops.com
