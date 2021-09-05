CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Sales Of Electric Cars And Plug-In Hybrids Rise Across Europe

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew car registrations across Europe fell dramatically in July but sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids continue to grow. Data from JATO Dynamics reveals that 967,830 new cars were registered across 26 European markets in July. That was a 24 per cent decline from the 1.27 million units registered in July last year. Despite this, year-to-date sales remain positive with a total of 7,381,735 registrations, 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Plug In Hybrids#Jato Dynamics#European#The Dacia Sandero#Volkswagen#Toyota#Vw#Ford#Peugeot#Volvo#Renault#Skoda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

The Three Fastest-Selling Used Cars In The US Are All EVs

Used car prices have been rising in recent months in the United States due to increased demand and a limited supply of new cars, and EVs make no exception. However, high prices don’t seem to stop customers from buying them, and it looks like electric vehicles spend the least amount of time in the classifieds. If we’re looking at July 2021 used car sales data for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020, the three fastest-selling models were all EVs.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Volkswagen Plans To Lease You Its Used ID Electric Vehicles

According to a recent report from Automotive News, Volkswagen will "crack an industry barrier" by offering its used all-electric ID vehicles for lease. Fortunately for those of us in the States, VW plans to include North America in the upcoming strategy. Volkswagen executives recently shared this information with Automotive News,...
CarsCNET

Peruse through every electric vehicle on sale for 2021 and its range

The list of electric cars on sale continues to grow every couple months, and as it grows, it's best to stay informed about how far each of these battery-powered machines can go. Even though you don't top these cars off with gas, you want to make sure their range suits your lifestyle.
CarsCNET

Hyundai debuts 670hp hydrogen plug-in hybrid performance concept

Most of the talk around Hyundai's newly announced Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan revolves around the full conversion of the automaker's commercial fleet to fuel cell tech. However, the Korean automaker grabbed our attention when it rolled out the Vision FK concept, a 670-horsepower fuel cell plug-in hybrid sports car. As...
CarsAutoExpress

The perfect electric car revealed for World EV Day

The perfect electric car for 2021 will boast the charging speed of the Porsche Taycan, the practicality of a Citroen e-Berlingo, the interior of a BMW i3 and the range of a Mercedes EQS. These qualities, and more, have been combined to create the Autovia EV-21, revealed today, on World EV Day.
EconomyGreater Milwaukee Today

Mega supplier for auto industry predicts massive sales boost for electric cars

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri had some interesting things to say about electric vehicles and more when I participated in a conversation that will air beginning Sept. 9 on “Autoline This Week” on PBS. Magna’s a mega-supplier to the auto industry, and one of Wall Street’s favorites as it positions itself...
CarsPocket-lint.com

New Vauxhall Astra will offer electric, hybrid and plug-in versions

(Pocket-lint) - The new Vauxhall Astra has been revealed, confirming that there will be an electric version of the popular hatch coming in 2023. The new Astra carries all the hallmarks of recent Vauxhall design, such as the new front Vizor and that ridge down the bonnet, which gives everything a lift over older versions of the car.
Carsospreyobserver.com

VOLVO XC90 PLUG-IN HYBRID PERFECT BLEND OF POWER, CLASS

Recharge. That’s the new name for the Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid model we drove last year. Otherwise, the 2021 XC90 Inscription stays mostly as is, with some add-ons to standard features such as adaptive headlamps, front parking sensors and slight interior modifications. Nevertheless, it is an incredible ride for a potential six or seven-passenger luxury SUV buyer.
Gas PricePLANetizen

Hybrid Car Sales Fail to Meet Predictions

In 2008, an IBM report "asked 125 auto industry executives about their predictions for what cars would be like in 2020. The resulting report predicted every car by 2020 would be a hybrid," writes Aaron Gordon. Yet the actual numbers are nowhere close: only about three percent of new cars sold in 2020 were hybrids, an extremely modest increase from 2.4 percent at the time of the report. Automakers also wrongly predicted a trend toward smaller, more efficient vehicles. In fact, "as quickly as the economy recovered and gas prices fell, consumers returned to buying the biggest trucks and SUVs they could find." Meanwhile, hybrids became associated with Hollywood elites, decreasing their appeal for many ordinary Americans.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

What It’s Like to Drive the Rimac Nevera EV, the World’s Fastest-Accelerating Production Car

With twice the power of a Formula 1 car, the ability to hit 60 mph in under two seconds and a $2.4 million sticker price, the new Rimac Nevera should intimidate even an experienced hypercar owner. Yet the automaker’s 33-year-old founder, Mate Rimac, intended his masterpiece to be a highly usable, no-fuss grand tourer. So which is it—Hyde or Jekyll? The answer from behind the wheel, amazingly, is both. The Nevera is currently the world’s fastest-accelerating production car, but even such prodigious brute force is the result of sophisticated engineering. Rimac’s expertise in high-performance electric drivetrains is such that Porsche made...
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance revealed: An 831-bhp plug-in hybrid

As if the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door lineup wasn't already tricky enough to keep track of, today the brand is adding another model to the range. This is the – deep breath – Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The 'E' in the name indicates that this is Mercedes-AMG's very first plug-in hybrid, and undoubtedly the first of many to come.
CarsTelegraph

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: a plug-in family car with a dynamic twist

Long-term test: A Cupra used to be a souped-up Seat but this Spanish flyer is now a brand in its own right. How does it measure up against some intriguing opposition?. Official fuel economy: 176.6-188.3mpg (WLTP combined) If you’ve blinked recently, you might have missed Seat turning its sporty Cupra...
Carsinsideevs.com

Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Reach New Record Share In August 2021

BEVs: 11,811 (up 107%, at 71.9% market share) + 1,072 "used" + 494 new vans. PHEVs: 2,599 (up 38%, at 15.8% market share) Total: 14,410 (up 90%, at 87.7% market share) New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2021. So far this year, over 92,000 new passenger plug-ins...
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid with 805 bhp teased, debuts September 1

It was precisely on March 7, 2017, when Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT Concept to preview what was to become Affalterbach's answer to the Porsche Panamera. The showcar from Geneva also served as a taste of things to come regarding an extremely powerful plug-in hybrid setup to compete with the Zuffenhausen's Turbo S E-Hybrid. Fast forward to August 26, 2021, the production version is being teased to announce a September 1 debut.
CarsCleanTechnica

Gas Cars Are Declining Significantly & Full Electrics Rising In USA

We may have experienced peak fossil car sales in the USA, and the peak year wasn’t even very recently. It appears that the year that will go down in history as the peak year for fossil-powered light-duty vehicle sales was 2016. Ironically, that’s also the year the Tesla Model 3 was unveiled.
Economyinsideevs.com

Global Plug-In Car Sales July 2021: Almost Doubled To 480,000

Global passenger plug-in electric car sales increased in July by 94% year-over-year to about 480,000, which is one of the best monthly results ever. The market share amounted to 7.1%, and two-third of the plug-ins happen to be all-electric. Plug-in market share improved to 7.1%, including:. BEVs: about 318,000 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy