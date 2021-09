According to a study by Germany’s Center of Automotive Management (CAM), Tesla is the third most innovative car company in the world. The study ranked Volkswagen as #1 and Daimler as #2. This is surprising, especially given Tesla’s recent AI Day event, where the company live-streamed details of its latest technology — hardware and software that puts Tesla in a whole different league than other carmakers and most if not all tech companies. Tesla is the only automaker developing its own computer chips, supercomputers, and artificial intelligence, after all. It’s also venturing into new production methods, new battery designs, new mining techniques, and much more.