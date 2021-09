The days are getting shorter and hurricane season is upon us, but the racing goes on at Quissett. Henri was whirling its way north, projected to churn up the wind and waters of southern New England, but the brunt of the storm was projected for Sunday, so the Saturday Series was OK. In fact, the fleet arrived at the starting area in beautiful weather. A light southerly breeze ruffled the water, allowing the boats to maneuver, but only barely. High-running cirrus clouds spread a menacing veil over the waters.