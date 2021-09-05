CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakotans share grief, losses from COVID-19 on state website

By Michelle Griffith
Grand Forks Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — One person described losing her husband of 40 years. Another chronicled both his parents dying only days apart. A woman recounted seeing her mother in "full dying mode." All lost their loved ones because of COVID-19. These stories can be found on the Department of Health's newly launched North Dakota COVID-19 Impact Wall, a website where people can share stories about their loved ones and the effect the pandemic had on their lives. Officials say the website was created to document the seriousness of the illness and the actual effects it is having on North Dakota families.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Heart Palpitations#North Dakotans#Covid#Report For America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Reports of Ivermectin in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ways to fight and treat COVID-19 have been the focus of the world for the past 18 months, and options have changed over that time. However, the State Health Department is trying to promote its tools, while also fighting against unproven methods that are gaining popularity.
Public HealthChannel 6000

Here are the states recovering quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. economy has slowly continued to recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with months of robust hiring and a widespread vaccination campaign. However, the recovery has not been equal across all states. Currently, 62.5% have at least one dose and 53.2% of the U.S....
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Burgum: North Dakotans should know virus threat is real

FARGO, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum is pleading for North Dakota residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as North Dakota’s hospitals struggle with an influx of patients infected with the delta variant. Burgum brought together health professionals Wednesday in his first COVID-19 briefing in more than five months. The...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Hospital Bans Visitors Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown announced visitor restrictions today to protect the health and well-being of patients and staff. No visitors are currently allowed on campus. The hospital will assess the risk to patients and staff for COVID-19 transmission and evaluate visitation policies on an...
Burleigh County, NDBismarck Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in North Dakota; Burleigh County leads state in active cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota jumped 42% over the weekend. The state's coronavirus dashboard on Monday showed 88 coronavirus patients in North Dakota hospitals, up from 62 on Friday and a dramatic increase from 12 at the beginning of August. The Health Department has said the bulk of hospitalized virus patients are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public Healthdeseret.com

1 in 500 people died from COVID-19 in these 6 states

A new analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data and the 2020 census has found that at least six states have reached a COVID-19 death rate of 1 in 500 people. Those states include North Dakota, South Dakota, Florida, Michigan and Ohio. New Jersey has a death rate...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Human Services Encourages North Dakotans to Take Steps to Prevent Overdoses

(Bismarck, ND) -- With COVID-19 rates increasing throughout the state, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, community partners and tribal nations continue to work together to promote behavioral health and address the opioid crisis. Key strategies include increasing access to medication-assisted treatment and reducing opioid overdose related deaths through prevention, treatment and recovery activities using federal funding provided by the State Opioid Response grant.
Bismarck, NDGrand Forks Herald

Active COVID-19 cases skyrocket in North Dakota as state reports 2 deaths

BISMARCK — North Dakota is rounding off the most intense week of the latest COVID-19 outbreak with another major increase in active infections. Hospitals officials warn that the worsening outbreak, driven by the highly infectious delta variant, could overwhelm the state's health care system if more residents don't buy into vaccination, mask-wearing and social distancing.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Grief Center Offers COVID-19 Loss Counseling

The Grief Center in Tulsa is offering a COVID-19 support group for people who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. Timothy Dearhamer, who leads the group, said he works with families who couldn't say goodbye, others who weren't able to have a funeral and even families who feel their loss has been politicized along with the pandemic.
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

30% of North Dakota's new COVID-19 cases are among those 20 and younger

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, Sept. 8, reported 637 new positive COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The number of positive cases reported on Wednesday is more than double that reported the day before. The increase is likely a result of a lack of reporting over Labor Day weekend, as the number of tests conducted statewide often fluctuates on the weekends and holidays.
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Department of Health secures 50 new ventilators

North Dakota’s Department of Health just got a new shipment of ventilators, which is one of many essential tools used by healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Health obtained not one, not two — but 50 Hamiltion ventilators to add to the State Medical Cache, which is a stockpile of medical equipment and supplies to help meet the needs and demands during an emergency.
Public HealthGrand Forks Herald

North Dakota surpasses 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK — The latest data from the North Dakota Department of Health shows that the state has topped 3,000 active COVID-19 cases, which is more than 1,000 active cases North Dakota had exactly one year ago. The state's current COVID-19 surge, largely fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, has...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

COVID-19 variant mu detected in 49 states

The mu coronavirus variant has been detected in 49 states and 42 countries, according to estimates, as health officials keep an eye on the strain to see if it becomes dominant. The strain, also known as B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia in January and was added to the World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy