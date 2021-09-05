Future Galaxy A Phones Will Ship with Exynos Chipsets and AMD’s mRDNA Graphics
We are already aware that the future Galaxy flagship phones from the S series will launch with AMD's GPU. Mobile users worldwide are hyped over the announcement because this could take mobile gaming and productivity to a whole new level. Still, according to a recent tip, this Exynos x AMD collaboration might not only be limited to the S series and could also come to the future Galaxy A phones as well.
