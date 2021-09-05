CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 years of Terra Mater: to world success with Leonardo DiCaprio

By Sonia Gupta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, the small private broadcaster ServusTV is celebrating the anniversary of its “Terra Mater” series. It regularly features nature and animal documentaries that Terra Mater Factual Studios, the company behind the films, produce and sell all over the world. For a long time, the documentaries have made a significant contribution to creating a good image for ServusTV. The films also ensure high ratings, in Germany the series achieved an average of 0.6 percent market share of the total audience last year (14-49: 0.4 percent), in Austria it was even 3.9 percent (12-49 : 2.4 percent). In all cases, “Terra Mater” is well above the average values ​​from ServusTV.

