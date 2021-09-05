Betty Heath: Labor Day USA

Labor Day weekend is finally here! Yay! While enjoying family time together, I hope you will remember it’s a time to honor those who labor and give an honest day’s work hoping for a decent paycheck. When I think of what Labor Day represents I think about the workforce of our nation. The men and women of my parents’ generation who labored in the steel mills, auto factories, fabric mills and coal mines, and they did so under adverse conditions. Carpenters, mechanics, firefighters, truckers, farmers, policemen, postal workers, clerks and others we don’t see every day who work behind the scenes still labor tirelessly for what I consider low wages. When I look at America today I hardly recognize it because of all the manufacturing that no longer exists across our vast nation.