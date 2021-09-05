CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Lack of rhythm and other cop outs

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

I’m sure they knew it was an issue coming in and had probably been taking steps to fix it in practice and couldn’t. Eventually they have to play even if the coaches know they are not ready. Dabo or any of his coaches are ever going to say he weren’t ready or blame a coach or a player Dabo is going to take the heat. I’m confident behind the scenes is much different. I just hope the success the group of coaches has had in the past doesn’t block Dabo from being tough on them and calling them out and making changes either small or big if needed. That’s the only thing that worries me about Dabo is that his coaches have so many accomplishments together that he is going to let them continue doing the same thing believing that the plan of calls or whatever will come around eventually and things will continue to be mediocre.

NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Elliott says lack of any rhythm stifled the Clemson offense

Hellfire since Brad Scott left in 2019 old Tony hasn't been doing well and that makes me wonder... Re: TNET: Elliott says lack of any rhythm stifled the Clemson offense. It wasn't a lack of rhythm but a lack of creativity I'm the play calling. No misdirection plays, no screens, no tight end utilization, no draw plays, etc. These are the things that put Clemson on the map. The pop plays and the fake pop plays kept the defenses baffled. Quarterback won't run when the field in front is open. I'm disappointed as a lifetime Clemson fan since the 1970's. Better play calling is needed!
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: It's not going to be the first time they lose out to

Definitely starting the week off right. Re: TNET: Instate infielder flips commitment from Gamecocks to Clemson. You go baseball moms. They're crushing it here in the Midlands of SC. Congratulations Jack for commiting to Clemson. Have seen you play... We're getting a great baseball player but we're getting an even better person and family.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Trying to figure out the guest picker for Gameday

Danny Ford would be a good one but not a chance. Probably a Republican and is a Southerner. Hershel Walker but he is a Republican and is running for office. Not a chance there. Bill Murray ? Has a daughter at Clemson I believe. That is as close to Clemson ties as they will get.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I didn't see lack of effort

Agreed. DJ should have figured out early that he may have to slide and throw the ball away. Re: TNET: Swinney takes play calling, lack of run game to task in "C-minus" effort. Re: TNET: Swinney takes play calling, lack of run game to task in "C-minus" effort. over 4...
Georgia Statetigernet.com

Re: Georgia fans think they will blow us out

Re: All dogs that I know are worried and none feel confident.***. Same. Most Tiger fans and UGA fans I know think it will be a toss up. I live close to Athens. In pre season, Dog fans are 100% sure that they will win a natty every year. After first loss, they are sure they will win it next year.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Clemson safety out for season with injury

Crap. Speedy and full recovery young man. Prayers for Lannden. Young man played through pain last year. He could have cashed it in but just wanted to play and help his brothers. Keep the faith little fella. God got You. Use the adversity to come back better. I'm so sorry...
College Sportstigernet.com

Rewatch UGA game thoughts

So rewatched the game yesterday and have reviewed my initial thoughts and here is my updated opinions:. 1) Still baffled as to why DJ never took off running at times. Was he told not to due to backup QB depth or was he trying too hard to stay in and make the perfect play. Either way I am certain the DJ we expected to see will rise up and be the leader/QB we expect.
Sportstigernet.com

Good read

Turn out the lights the party's over... Sure I am glad he is trying to put a positive spin on things .I'm just glad this weeks opponent isn't the same Bulldog squad we faced last week.
Footballtigernet.com

Pinion..

Re: 65 yards out of bounds at the 2…. It’s was “ok”***. I’ve always said if he didn’t go pro as a junior.. We would’ve won the national championship in 2015 versus Alabama. His kick offs were unreturnable. Kenyon Drake doesn’t house his kickoff. Plus punting field position.
Basketballtigernet.com

Are Tyler Davis and Nolan Turner Back on Saturday?

Should only make our defense stronger. Can Tyler play Oline???????. Per Dabo, Tyler Davis is not expected to miss any more time this season (barring unforeseeable injury). Nolan Turner will be out again this week for precautionary measures in regards to his injury. He should be expected to return for the GT game.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

W Soccer up 2-0 on the #####

Just a little too close for comfort right now with the way South Carolina is pressuring Clemson into bad passes. Re: Haven’t we beat them 3 in a row in women’s soccer now?***. No, 2 in a row now. They'd beaten us like 3 or 4 times in a row...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

I'd like to file a missing persons report please

Https://rubbingtherock.com/2021/01/27/clemson-football-uga-excuses/. The SEC announced their 2021 football schedule Wednesday and UGA will in fact kick off the season in Charlotte against Clemson football. Did you know that the butcher's son in Inman, SC also chose the Tigers? What are your thoughts on that?. gotta give Jawja credit for winning that...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson ranked as easiest schedule left

Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. I think at least 2 of those will be ranked in the top-25 by the end of the year. Maybe another team or two will surprise as well. Then, we're just hoping that one of the Coastal teams finishes in the...
MLBtigernet.com

Surprised to see Adam Hackenberg

Playing for Kannapolis this evening. Don't think he has been with them long as has just appeared in 15 games. Didn't see him on the roster when I looked a couple months ago. Hitting 20 for 55 prior with one HR before this game and had a run scoring double tonight.

