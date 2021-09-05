Re: Lack of rhythm and other cop outs

I’m sure they knew it was an issue coming in and had probably been taking steps to fix it in practice and couldn’t. Eventually they have to play even if the coaches know they are not ready. Dabo or any of his coaches are ever going to say he weren’t ready or blame a coach or a player Dabo is going to take the heat. I’m confident behind the scenes is much different. I just hope the success the group of coaches has had in the past doesn’t block Dabo from being tough on them and calling them out and making changes either small or big if needed. That’s the only thing that worries me about Dabo is that his coaches have so many accomplishments together that he is going to let them continue doing the same thing believing that the plan of calls or whatever will come around eventually and things will continue to be mediocre.