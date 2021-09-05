Community Favorites, Looks & Color Stories, Vol. 110
Sundays are for readers! Each week, on Sunday, I like to see what the community has been enjoying. “Most Loved” are products that readers specifically loved but didn’t add to their wish list (). “Most Wanted” are products that readers specifically added to their wish lists (). This is populated based on the last seven days of activity! You’ll find the icons to interact with products throughout the site, like on Glossovers.www.temptalia.com
Comments / 0