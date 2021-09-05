CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Community Favorites, Looks & Color Stories, Vol. 110

temptalia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSundays are for readers! Each week, on Sunday, I like to see what the community has been enjoying. “Most Loved” are products that readers specifically loved but didn’t add to their wish list (). “Most Wanted” are products that readers specifically added to their wish lists (). This is populated based on the last seven days of activity! You’ll find the icons to interact with products throughout the site, like on Glossovers.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Icons#Community Favorites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Best of Terra Moons Eyeshadows

Hurrah! I’ve finally finished reviewing the Terra Moons Eyeshadow range, which includes five finishes: matte, neon matte, duochrome, shimmer, and pressed pigment. The eyeshadows retail for $6.00 for 0.05 oz. for all finishes except duochromes, which are $8.00 for 0.05 oz. Here’s a roundup of the top 40 shades (out of just under 100 that I reviewed).
Lifestyletemptalia.com

Bold Greens

A green palette made entirely from Christmas in July mystery bag and mystery picks. We hope you'll consider supporting Temptalia by shopping through our links below. Thanks!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Public HealthWNDU

‘Vaccination: Clearing the air for communities of color’ preview

Over the last 20 months, we’ve seen the crippling consequences of COVID-19, especially for the unvaccinated. So, I sat down for a crucial conversation with four local black doctors. We’re dispelling some of the myths and misinformation about the vaccine. We’ve learned so much about this virus during the pandemic, including how it disproportionately impacts people of color, including me.
Obituariesthebendmag.com

Looking Back on the Storied Life of Murphy Givens

For years, readers have flipped to this column and found photos of people and places of the past—some buildings still standing, some lost to time. But for this issue featuring so many Coastal Bend landmarks, we cannot end without paying homage to the man who spent his career teaching the community about itself.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Falling for Fall Eyeshadow Quad 2.0 (purple, Blue, Orange, Pink)

This is a fall-inspired eyeshadow quad using shades from the Colourpop It’s a Mood palette. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Madison, WInbc15.com

Festival of Colors brings resources to communities of color

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Festival of Colors helped connect communities, specifically communities of color, with resources Saturday through Advocates of Color and Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois. The festival at Horace White Park included food and beverages, face painting, a bouncy house and more. Organizers said...
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Look Back-to-School Cool With These 17 Trendy Fall Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. School is back in session! Let’s be real: The best part about prepping for a new year is back-to-school shopping. From fresh ‘fits to school supplies, we can’t get enough of that classic scholastic style.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

New in Town: Origin stories make a summer and community

As my husband and I house-sit across America this summer, there is a question I like to ask our hosts. I asked this most recently in Hilton Head, while a couple was driving us to dinner. We would be watching their dog and cat for the next month, in an airy home overlooking a tidal marsh. The road bent between moss-draped live oaks, while bicyclists pedaled alongside us on a leisure trail.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Peace Love Libra Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes two shimmers (peachy-coral, light-medium pink) and two matte shades (light pink, darker coral). One shimmer and one matte were on the more powdery side, while the other two shades were better in texture, though all four shades were pigmented and wore for seven to eight hours on me.
Lifestyletemptalia.com

ColourPop I'm Wishing Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop I'm Wishing Super Shock Shadow seemed to have a more transparent base with flecks of white, silver, and iridescent pink shimmer and micro-sparkle. I'd consider this more of a topper kind of shade or what one might reach for if they wanted a wash of iridescent sparkle all over the lid.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Charlotte Tilbury Super Fabulous Matte Revolution Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Super Fabulous is a moderately warm-toned, medium-dark brown with a satin finish. It is a permanent lipstick that retails for $34.00 and contains 0.12 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Charlotte Tilbury Super Fabulous Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12...
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Common grackles show their colors

The grackle appeared early last spring, the day before I put the feeder away (so as not to tempt the bears who would soon be awakening from their winter dens). In the dim light of a cloudy day, this avian visitor seemed at first to be just another blackbird, on the larger side, perhaps, and with a longer than usual tail. When I peered at him through the binoculars, however, his head and neck shimmered with iridescent blues and purples, and there seemed to be a greenish tinge to his wings.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Collection Swatches

Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Collection includes a new 18-shade eyeshadow palette and a matte liquid lipstick (both are cinnamon bun-scented). Here are swatches!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

10 Ideas On Modern House Colors

Thousands of colors to choose from, but when it comes to defining which color to paint the facade, you can’t get anywhere, right? With so many options this is more than normal. But luckily, there will always be a modern home color guide like this one here to help and inspire you.
Makeuptemptalia.com

October is for Opal & Tourmaline 1.0 | Clionadh Eyeshadows

This color story is inspired by shades of opals + tourmalines!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious how...
Soccerorlandoweekly.com

The Favorite

Benjamin Bernard has always wanted to be the favorite son, but his brother, Luke, is loved more, or so he perceives. After all, Luke is a soccer player and it's his father's, Daniel's, favorite sport. To cope with his anger and resentment, Benjamin becomes a mixed-martial arts fighter. After a life-changing event, one brother must now fight not only for his life, but also for his relationship with his brother, his friends, family, and God. One brother is healed physically and the other is transformed spiritually. This family film explores love, forgiveness, loss, healed relationships, and, ultimately, the realization that we are all God's Favorite. The Favorite hits theaters this September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy