College Sports

EX-EAGLES COACH CHIP KELLY FINALLY COMING UP ROSES AT UCLA!

fastphillysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been pretty tough on Chip Kelly, who came to coach the Eagles after Andy Reid and left with his tail between his legs, fired with a game to go in 2015. He washed out at the Niners and then landed at UCLA to resurrect his and the Bruins’ reputation.

College Sports247Sports

Chip Kelly's UCLA is Kirk Herbstreit's surprise team in 2021 season

College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit warns to not overlook UCLA this season, a team with 20 starters returning and a head coach on the hot seat who knows positive program trajectory is vital toward his future. Herbstreit explained why Saturday morning on SportsCenter. “I’m very confident this year in the...
College SportsLong Beach Press-Telegram

Chip Kelly reminds UCLA about decision-making, protecting football

UCLA still had situations to learn from and address following its blowout win. The Bruins had established a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Greg Dulcich for a first down to start a drive. On the next play, Thompson-Robinson...
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

UCLA’s Chip Kelly uses transfer portal to turn football program around

LOS ANGELES — What a difference two years can make. The transfer portal might have worked against UCLA coach Chip Kelly when he first arrived in Westwood, but he has turned it in his favor since, acquiring talent to complement the players he has recruited and those who stuck around during the transition from Jim Mora’s staff to Kelly’s.
Pasadena, CA247Sports

Reaction: Media slams Tigers defense, praises Chip Kelly's resurgence as UCLA upsets LSU

When Ed Oregon and LSU football -- accompanied by thousands of Tigers fans who made the trek out west -- entered the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, the sense was that the Tigers, though confident, knew they wouldn't be able to let their guard down against a UCLA football team that put on an offensive show a week ago in Week Zero. And for one quarter, it appeared that the two storied programs could be heading for a classic defensive battle when neither team was on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.
College SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chip Kelly: Beating LSU Felt Big

UCLA Bruins Head Football Coach, Chip Kelly joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Chip reminds Dan that it’s only their second game of the season so his celebration after defeating LSU on Saturday consisted of simply heading home for the night, despite the fact that it felt like a big win for his program. They discuss in detail the strength of their running game and how he has adjusted their offense to take advantage of the personnel on the roster. He remains humble about their early season success and says he wishes they had a game this weekend so they could keep their momentum going. And Kelly talks about his sarcasm at practice and how great coaches like Bill Belichick and Nick Saban often have tremendous senses of humor.
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Chip Kelly praises former Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet for 'innate talent'

Zach Charbonnet was Michigan’s second-leading rusher last year. After transferring to UCLA in the offseason, he’s already making an impact on his new team. Charbonnet led UCLA with 117 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in the Bruins’ 38-27 upset victory over then-No. 16 LSU in Week 1. His new head coach, Chip Kelly, couldn’t have been more pleased.
College Sports247Sports

Chip Kelly's UCLA team keeping level head after beating LSU

How about the UCLA Bruins? Now off to a 2-0 start after their 38-27 win over LSU, Chip Kelly’s squad put a lot of people on notice after Saturday night. Winning in front of a big Rose Bowl crowd was noteworthy because they took down Ed Orgeron’s crew and ran them down with a stellar run game. It seems like UCLA could be a legit Pac-12 contender in year four under Kelly.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

UCLA's Chip Kelly offers classy gesture to LSU following Hurricane Ida's impact

Chip Kelly has always been confident. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be sympathetic. The UCLA head coach made sure to make note of that LSU had gone through last week before being beaten 38-27 by the Bruins. LSU had to relocate to Houston last weekend and practice there while Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana. The Tigers then flew to Pasadena on Thursday for Saturday’s game in the Rose Bowl.

