EX-EAGLES COACH CHIP KELLY FINALLY COMING UP ROSES AT UCLA!

UCLA Bruins Head Football Coach, Chip Kelly joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Chip reminds Dan that it’s only their second game of the season so his celebration after defeating LSU on Saturday consisted of simply heading home for the night, despite the fact that it felt like a big win for his program. They discuss in detail the strength of their running game and how he has adjusted their offense to take advantage of the personnel on the roster. He remains humble about their early season success and says he wishes they had a game this weekend so they could keep their momentum going. And Kelly talks about his sarcasm at practice and how great coaches like Bill Belichick and Nick Saban often have tremendous senses of humor.