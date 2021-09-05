U.S. 1 Periodic Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Expected in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Periodic northbound and/or southbound U.S. 1 single lane closures and 15-minute traffic stoppages may be in place in Bucks County on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, for construction between the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in Bensalem Township and the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange in Middletown Township, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).www.mychesco.com
