Bucks County, PA

U.S. 1 Periodic Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Expected in Bucks County

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Periodic northbound and/or southbound U.S. 1 single lane closures and 15-minute traffic stoppages may be in place in Bucks County on Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, for construction between the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in Bensalem Township and the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange in Middletown Township, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

