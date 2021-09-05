U.S. 1 Periodic Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Expected in Bucks County

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration is distributing an additional $452 million in federal funding through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to support 13 states’ efforts to improve access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage through section 1332 state-based reinsurance waivers. As a result of changes made in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), residents in states implementing reinsurance waivers may have access to more affordable health insurance coverage. States will also have more pass-through funding to implement their waiver, and they may also have their own state funding—that otherwise might have been spent on 2021 reinsurance costs–available to pursue innovative state strategies to further improve affordability.