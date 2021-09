SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall. The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about...