A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

Gavin Bazunu refuses to accept he is the Republic of Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper despite announcing himself on the world stage by saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.The 19-year-old Manchester City keeper, who is on a season-long loan at League One Portsmouth, brilliantly kept out Ronaldo’s spot-kick during Wednesday night’s heartbreaking 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat in Faro as he won his fifth senior cap.Bazunu has established himself as Stephen Kenny’s number one ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers in the absence of the experienced Darren Randolph but insists he constantly feels the need to prove himself.Done 👍We're...