CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan. Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy’s reign.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Conor Hourihane
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
James Mcclean
Person
Mick Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Republic Of Ireland#Nadir#Nations League#Xi#Coybig#Faireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Talking points ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s match against Portugal

The Republic of Ireland head for Portugal on Wednesday evening knowing this month’s fixtures could largely determine their World Cup qualification hopes. After defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two Group A games, Ireland know they need a drastic improvement against the Euro 2016 winners, Azerbaijan and Serbia if they are to maintain an interest in the tournament.
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Talking points as Ireland bid to end winless run under Stephen Kenny

The Republic of Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return on Tuesday evening. Stephen Kenny’s men face Group A leaders Serbia at the Aviva Stadium having managed to take just a single point from their opening four games and knowing defeat will almost certainly end even their mathematical hopes of a late fightback.
Sportspunditarena.com

Eamon Dunphy on the Ireland player who could be Wes Hoolahan’s successor

“That is part of McGrath’s game. He looks composed and capable.”. Eamon Dunphy has said that Jamie McGrath could potentially be Wes Hoolahan’s long-term successor for the Republic of Ireland. The Boys in Green have lacked a creative attacking midfield presence since Hoolahan retired from international football at the start of 2018.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Will Cristiano Ronaldo overtake Teddy Sheringham as PL leading scorer aged 36+?

Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to add another record to his collection after his return to Manchester United. The 36-year-old Portugal forward and record international goalscorer, who is preparing for his debut against Newcastle on Saturday, will have the opportunity to break new ground for a player his age over the course of his initial two year-contract.
Soccersoccertimes.com

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Portugal (1/5) vs Republic of Ireland (14/1) When: Wednesday, 1st September 2021, Kick-off 19:45. On Wednesday night, Portugal will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign when the Selecao host the Republic of Ireland in Group A of European qualifying for next years World Cup.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Patrick Bamford's late equaliser extends Clarets' winless home run to 12 league games

Patrick Bamford denied Burnley a first home win since February with his late poacher's effort earning Leeds a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Leeds had been happy enough to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets' attritional style before Burnley's pressure finally told on the hour mark for the opener, when Chris Wood's glancing touch on Matt Lowton's shot from a corner deceived Illan Meslier.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

Gavin Bazunu refuses to accept he is the Republic of Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper despite announcing himself on the world stage by saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.The 19-year-old Manchester City keeper, who is on a season-long loan at League One Portsmouth, brilliantly kept out Ronaldo’s spot-kick during Wednesday night’s heartbreaking 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat in Faro as he won his fifth senior cap.Bazunu has established himself as Stephen Kenny’s number one ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers in the absence of the experienced Darren Randolph but insists he constantly feels the need to prove himself.Done 👍We're...
UEFAESPN

France's winless run continues with Ukraine draw in World Cup qualifying

France's winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D on Saturday. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Ireland vs Serbia: Player ratings from Tuesday night’s draw

Gavin Bazunu – 9 This young man is only 19. 19. What a goalkeeper Ireland (and Manchester City) have on their hands. He saved us time and time again tonight, and looked incredible with the ball at his feet. Simply sublime. Matt Doherty – 6 A very decent performance from...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Andrew Omobamidele: Republic of Ireland have taken significant step forward

Andrew Omobamidele is convinced the Republic of Ireland have taken a significant step forward despite seeing their hopes of World Cup qualification all but ended. The 19-year-old Norwich defender’s full debut against Serbia on Tuesday evening ended in a 1-1 draw in another dramatic conclusion after Cristiano Ronaldo had snatched a famous victory from Ireland’s grasp at the death in Portugal and Shane Duffy had rescued a first point of the campaign against Azerbaijan with a late equaliser.
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-France rediscover their touch as winless run ends

PARIS (Reuters) – After five consecutive draws, France found their groove again as they finally managed to get some inspiration in a 2-0 victory against Finland in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Les Bleus, who had long been struggling against compact sides, failed to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy