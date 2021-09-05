A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s winless run in competitive games
The Republic of Ireland have gone 15 competitive games without a win after Saturday evening's 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan. Current manager Stephen Kenny has presided over 10 Nations League fixtures and World Cup qualifiers either side of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat by Slovakia without a single three-point haul, extending a trend which dates back to the latter stages of predecessor Mick McCarthy's reign.
