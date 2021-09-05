CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Italy police stop man suspected of snatching winning ticket

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bnPLS2V00

Border police at Rome's main airport on Sunday prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said.

The man didn't have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000) on himself, but he did have a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain's Canary Islands, the LaPresse news agency said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his motor scooter after the customer on Friday had asked the shop in a working-class neighborhood of Naples to verify the win, which is the top prize.

The older woman had purchased two “scratch and win” cards. She asked a shop employee to verify the win. The employee then passed the card to one of the shop's owners for a final check, Italian news reports said. But instead he allegedly kept the card and raced off on his motor scooter through Naples.

He is now free on his own recognizance, LaPresse said.

To thwart anyone from illegally cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office which runs the “scratch and win” operation froze the entire block of card numbers that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.

Investigators are still looking for the game card.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Police#Naples#Canary Islands#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

Suspected thief of winning scratchcard stopped at Rome airport

Border police at Rome’s main airport have prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said. The man did not have the filched card worth €500,000 (£429,000) on him, but he...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Man robbed on bike trail, police look for to suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two men they say robbed a bicyclist on a popular trail. Police said the man reported he was riding his bike on the Alum Creek Trail, a half-mile south of Cassady Avenue, around 8:15 p.m., on Tuesday. According to the police report, two suspects approached the man and one punched him, knocking him off his bike. The man was punched a second time before one of the suspects damaged and stole his bike.
Waterloo, IAabc17news.com

Police: Waterloo man killed in robbery; 2 suspects arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death on a Waterloo street in an apparent robbery, and two others have been arrested in the case. The Courier reports that the shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon in front of a convenience store. Officers called to the scene found 20-year-old Dayton Sanders of Waterloo dead in a highway median. An investigation showed Sanders had been in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of the store when two males climbed into the vehicle and assaulted him, and one of the assailants opened fire when Sanders tried to flee. Police have arrested a 17-year-old charged as an adult with robbery and intimidation with a gun, as well as a 28-year-old man on a robbery charge.
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Police charge man for suspected food contamination

Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food at three supermarkets. Metropolitan Police detained Leoaai Elghareeb in Hammersmith and Fulham after foodstuffs at the stores were injected with an as yet unidentified substance via the use of needles. He was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 27.
North Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Police: Suspect killed himself when stopped by officers

A man suspected in a fatal shooting Friday in North Las Vegas shot and killed himself when he was stopped by police hours later, officials said. Police found the suspect and stopped his vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street late Friday, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The man barricaded himself in the car, then shot and killed himself.
Miami Beach, FLClick10.com

Police: Man arrested after snatching US military servicewoman’s purse in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s robbery of a U.S. military servicewoman in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed. Larry Bermudez, 26, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday morning on charges of strong-arm robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
Mesa, AZ12news.com

Robbery suspect dies after being stopped by Mesa Police on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. — A man accused of robbery died Tuesday afternoon after he was stopped by Mesa Police officers on a Loop 202 on ramp. Undercover officers along with U.S. Marshals were tracking the 27-year-old suspect while he tried to enter the highway at Broadway Road in a Chevrolet truck around 3:30 p.m.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

Police arrest man suspected in Missouri machete attack

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say they have arrested a man who was being sought for an attack with a machete and who had a previous conviction for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Ted Treece of High Ridge was arrested Thursday evening. Treece was charged in warrants Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is accused of hitting a man with a machete inside a House Springs convenience store on Tuesday. The victim was not badly injured. Court records show that Treece was convicted and placed on probation for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance in 2018.
Grand Rapids, MIdistrictchronicles.com

Police Allegedly Mistake Black Man for Robbery Suspect

A video has surfaced showing a group of officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan allegedly arresting a Black man outside of a McDonald’s for a robbery that he reportedly had nothing to do with. @alytheeactivist#greenscreenvideo #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #xyzbca #viral #grandrapids #grandrapidsmichigan #michigan #blm #blacklivesmatter #acab #lifeisgooddance. ♬ Silence – Silence.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Police arrest man suspected of gun violence in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police arrested a 23-year-old suspected of gun violence in the city. Police said they were conducting surveillance of the man and tried to arrest him in the 5100 block of South Westnedge Avenue. The man tried to run but was quickly caught. Investigators said they found...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy