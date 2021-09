Gone are the days where Black Friday was only for in-person purchases. Now that the pandemic is still widespread out there, more and more brands are fortifying their online stores. This is good news for all of us as it means all the best online Black Friday deals would be available online. Even better, rumor has it that the prices of televisions this year would be in massive discounts to help the stores get back on their feet faster after the effect of the virus in their sales.