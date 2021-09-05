CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

People Drive From All Over For The Bacon At This Charming Arkansas Shop

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 5 days ago

We found the best bacon in Arkansas. That sounds like a bold statement, but once you visit Coursey’s Smoked Meats, you’ll understand. The small roadside shop has been producing its “world famous” bacon for decades. And for nearly as long, people have travelled from near and far for a taste.

Lovingly referred to as the “house by the side of the road,” Coursey’s Smoked Meats is located just off Highway 65 in St. Joe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3Gqg_0bnPJIFD00
Craig Robie/Google

The small smoked meat shop opened in 1945. The original wooden smokehouse still sits out front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9LuN_0bnPJIFD00
Hot Wired/Google

But the historic smokehouse isn’t the only thing that’s withstood the test of time. To this day, the shop still uses the same techniques and recipes that put Coursey’s – and its famous bacon – on the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO6qS_0bnPJIFD00
Coursey’s Smoked Meats/Facebook

Smoked to perfection, the bacon has fans all over the country. Of course, it’s not just bacon that you’ll find at Coursey’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38l4sf_0bnPJIFD00
Coursey’s Smoked Meats/Facebook

The shop also carries smoked Swiss and cheddar cheeses as well as hickory-smoked ham (boneless and bone-in), summer sausage, deer sausage, and turkey breast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bIEH_0bnPJIFD00
Coursey’s Smoked Meats/Facebook

Not only can you buy smoked meats to take home with you, but Coursey’s has a small counter in the back of the store, where you can get a sandwich made with fresh-sliced meats and cheeses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEvky_0bnPJIFD00
Joy Gray/Google

Can’t make it to Coursey’s?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsvM9_0bnPJIFD00
Coursey’s Smoked Meats/Facebook

You’ll be happy to know that at set times during the year (typically March – May and October – December), Coursey’s ships its bacon, ham, summer sausage, and deer sausage nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHw9T_0bnPJIFD00
Coursey’s Smoked Meats/Facebook

For more information, call Coursey’s Smoked Meats at (870) 439-2503 . You can also visit the Coursey’s Smoked Meats Facebook page .

So, did you know about Coursey’s Smoked Meats? What about its famous bacon? Ever visited the shop? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only small town must-visit in Arkansas. Click here to read about another.

The post People Drive From All Over For The Bacon At This Charming Arkansas Shop appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

5K+
Followers
425
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Sausage#Food Drink#Smoked Meats#Hot Wired#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Canyon, MNPosted by
B105

This Little Bar On Highway 53 Might Have The Best Bloody Mary

This last Sunday afternoon my wife and I went on a kid free date to grab a Bloody Mary and some appetizers. I am kind of particular in what I like in a Bloody Mary. For me it has to have some "goodies" in it. At a minimum the drink should have a dill pickle and olives. A beef stick is always appreciated, and sometimes you get lucky with a few extra things. This Bloody Mary had it all.
Ozark, MOfeastmagazine.com

A meal with a view: The Ozark Mill is open for riverfront dining at Finley Farms

Restoring the historic grist mill in Ozark, Missouri, and transforming it into a riverfront restaurant has been a dream long in the making. Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, purchased the mill in 1993, and years later, when his daughter Megan Stack joined the restoration efforts, it became a family passion project. On Fri., Sept. 3, The Ozark Mill officially opened for lunch and dinner reservations.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Man Finds, Drinks 15-Year Old Unopened Can of Coke

What would you do if you found an unopened can of Coca Cola that was dated 15 years old?. Kassidy Cook is a Minnesota math teacher home from school due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. He recently found an unopened can of Coke dated September 26, 2005 and -- curious to know how it tasted -- cracked it open to try. His wife caught it all on camera in the video below.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Southern Diner In Maryland Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Fried Eats

Road trippers will know they crossed the Mason-Dixon Line when they step into The Frying Pan, Maryland’s Southern food diner since 1969. Not only does the restaurant’s savory fare taste just like home, but it also offers local and seaside favorites like fried oysters, clams, and softshell crab. Top off your crab cakes with warm […] The post The Southern Diner In Maryland Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Fried Eats appeared first on Only In Your State.
South Hill, VAsouthhillenterprise.com

Steak cookoff brings grillers from all over to town

Discount Furniture Center played sponsor and host to the Steak Cookoff Association on Saturday, Sept. 4 on the front lawn of the store located on Peebles Street in South Hill. The Steak Cookoff Association hosts events all over the world. SCA representative Don Harwell first learned about the group after competing in a cookoff in Germany.
Ohio StatePosted by
saurav sarkar

These Restaurant In Ohio Will Blow Your Taste Buds.

O'Betty's red hots are the best in the state in her hometown of Athens. These hot dogs are truly one-of-a-kind, with a wide range of condiments and inventive topping combinations. The Salome, which is similar to a Chicago Dog with a toasted bun, and the Dixie, which is topped with a unique chili, cheese, onions, and mustard, are two of the most popular. Just remember to leave room for the garlic fries with garlic mayo.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

The Pig Out Inn Is A Mouthwatering Mississippi Restaurant With Some Of The Best BBQ In The State

Along with bluegrass music, catfish, and magnolia flowers, Mississippi is also known for its barbecue. Therefore, if you’re planning to be in Natchez, a city in Mississippi that’s right on the river, head to The Pig Out Inn to enjoy some barbecue favorites like ribs, sausage, beef brisket and pulled pork. The Pig Out Inn is […] The post The Pig Out Inn Is A Mouthwatering Mississippi Restaurant With Some Of The Best BBQ In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Quincy residents say goodbye to popular restaurant

QUINCY, Ill. — After seven years in the Quincy location, Drakes Steak and Ale will be closing its doors. Drakes Steak and Ale will be closing its doors at the Quincy location at the Atrium Hotel. This comes after the hotel decided to go a different direction with the space.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Rachel Yerks

Nord's Bakery - Donuts, Cakes, and Cookies - Louisville, KY

After having a morning working breakfast at the neighboring Sunergos Coffee, I wanted a sweet treat and headed into Nord's Bakery. It seems like a rather small shop from the outside, but looks are deceiving. They had ample seating space and pastries to choose from. This is perhaps one of the most impressive bakeries I've set foot in with the number of pastries filling the space. There is something here for everyone.
Hurricane, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite

It’s common knowledge that West Virginians know a stellar hot dog when they see one. Maybe that’s why so many have been heading over to Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia to get their hot dog fix – because Farley’s, voted “Best in the Valley” multiple years, sure does know how to do […] The post With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite appeared first on Only In Your State.
High Point, NCPosted by
Only In North Carolina

The Mountainous Milkshakes At This North Carolina Burger Shack Are Always Worth The Wait In Line

The next time your indulgent self takes the reigns and opts for something sinfully delicious, head to Small Batch, a Burger Bar microbrewery that makes milkshakes that will satisfy any and every urge to tickle your taste buds with sweet sensations. It’s open seven days a week so getting your milkshake craving satisfied will be […] The post The Mountainous Milkshakes At This North Carolina Burger Shack Are Always Worth The Wait In Line appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy