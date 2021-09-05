CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the worst drug of all for kids? Every. Single. One.

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot so very long ago I met with a group of children involved with dependency cases. In these cases, the court steps in to protect the child from harm when there is a threat to their safety from abuse, neglect, or abandonment. The children, ages 9-12, talked openly about their...

Medical ScienceMic

A vaccine for opioid addiction could be right around the corner

Since the opioid crisis began garnering attention in the ‘90s, nearly 500,000 Americans have died from opioid-related overdoses — and there’s been an uptick in overdoses during the pandemic. The good news is, researchers at Columbia University have begun clinical trials on a vaccine for opioid addiction . The vaccine,...
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

One in Every Five U.S. COVID Cases Last Week Was in a Kid

Coronavirus cases among American kids are soaring. According to new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, children accounted for well over a fifth of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 26. The data, as reported by USA Today, shows that kids made up 22.4 percent of the reported U.S. cases last week—way above the percentage from throughout the pandemic, in which kids account for just 14.8 percent of total cases. The AAP noted that hospitalizations and deaths remain low among kids, but the long-term effects of infection are still unclear. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “Cases, emergency-room visits and hospitalizations are much lower among children and communities with higher vaccination rates. Vaccination works.” Under-12s remain ineligible for any COVID-19 vaccines.
LifestyleWNEM

Whitmer declares September as Alcohol, Drug Addiction Recovery Month

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whiter are declaring September as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month to celebrate recovery and raise awareness of recovery-oriented systems of care that work to prevent and treat substance use disorders. “Like other chronic and relapsing diseases, such as...
KidsAOL Corp

What's The Holdup For Kids' Vaccines?

Seven-year-old Clark McGinnity and his nine-year-old brother Henry are both participating in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial. Right now, a child under 12 can't get a COVID vaccine unless they're part of a clinical trial. It comes down to dosing-balancing a shot's protection without causing severe side effects. "I don't...
Increased serotonin prevents cocaine addiction

Increased serotonin prevents cocaine addiction

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Elevated levels of serotonin can prevent the development of compulsive cocaine-seeking and addiction in mice, according to a recent report by a team of international researchers. The findings published in the journal Science, help to resolve the biological markers of addiction risk. Like other addictive...
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

Goldilocks was right! No one-size-fits-all when it comes to kids’ health

Newswise — Just like Goldilocks in the children’s fairy tale, one size rarely fits all. So, when it comes to children’s time – school time, exercise, downtime, and sleep – generic guidelines can only do so much. As kids struggle to fit everything into their day, researchers at the University...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

1 in 4 COVID-19 cases are children according to AAP

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new study shows the coronavirus is infecting more children. According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, 1 in 4 COVID-19 cases are among kids which is the largest number of cases in children since the global crisis began. The study shows children usually...
Overcoming opioids

Overcoming opioids

MARQUETTE — The national opioid crisis is one that health officials have been seeking answers to for a long time. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 760,000 people have died from a drug overdose since 1999. Two out of three drug overdose deaths in 2018 involved an opioid.
kysdc.com

Notable Black People Who Have Died From Drug Overdoses

Throughout history, drug addictions have plagued the lives of so many celebrities. Drugs have always been a part of celebrity culture. Actors, singers, politicians, even social media influencers have all abused drugs, which has led to the deaths of some of our favorite celebrities. Imagine being poor, then one day you wake up with access to millions of dollars.
Omaha, NEunothegateway.com

Life-saving opioid overdose antidote: Narcan in Omaha

In April of 2021, the Nebraska Pharmacist Association partnered with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service to make Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, accessible throughout Omaha. Naloxone is a drug typically administered through nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by preventing the opioids from binding with receptors in the brain.
Albany, NYWTNH.com

What’s the most used illegal drug in the Northeast?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Out of cocaine, heroin, LSD, and a host of other federally illegal drugs, marijuana is the most used in the Northeast. The use of marijuana far surpasses all other federally illegal drugs in the Northeast as well as the nation, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA).
The terrible consequences of drug addiction

The terrible consequences of drug addiction

A few weeks ago we had a beautiful and talented young lady come to present a program at our local Kiwanis Club. Her name is Laura Monteverdi, and she is the evening news anchor on KARK Television in Little Rock, our local NBC affiliate. Laura is originally from Florida but...
EducationBoston Herald

Matton: Freshmen face substance abuse challenges on campus

First-year college students enjoy exciting opportunities to make new friends, boost their knowledge and gain independence. Unfortunately, they also face challenges that increase their risk of alcohol and drug abuse. Over time, these challenges can lead to addiction, a disease that makes you feel unable to control your substance use.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

