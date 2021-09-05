What's the worst drug of all for kids? Every. Single. One.

Coronavirus cases among American kids are soaring. According to new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, children accounted for well over a fifth of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 26. The data, as reported by USA Today, shows that kids made up 22.4 percent of the reported U.S. cases last week—way above the percentage from throughout the pandemic, in which kids account for just 14.8 percent of total cases. The AAP noted that hospitalizations and deaths remain low among kids, but the long-term effects of infection are still unclear. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said: “Cases, emergency-room visits and hospitalizations are much lower among children and communities with higher vaccination rates. Vaccination works.” Under-12s remain ineligible for any COVID-19 vaccines.