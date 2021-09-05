CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson submits Darren Till at UFC Fight Night

Derek Brunson defeated Darren Till by submission in the third round of their middleweight bout Saturday night, the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Brunson (23-7) submitted Till (18-4-1) with a rear naked choke at 2:13 of the third round. Brunson dominated the fight from the jump, controlling the ground game for seven minutes, 23 seconds.

“I saw a submission the whole time,” Brunson said afterward. “I’m really good on the ground, and I want to showcase it.”

It was Brunson’s first submission victory since 2013.

Earlier, Tom Aspinall improved to 11-2 with a Round 1 TKO over Sergey Spivac. Aspinall connected with an elbow at 2:30 of the opening round.

Other winners: Alex Morono, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Paddy Pimblett.

–Field Level Media

