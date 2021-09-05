Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Colorado’s community colleges are struggling. Enrollment dropped 16% between the start of fall semesters in 2019 and 2021. Graduation rates are as low as 17% at one college. The steep downturn followed several years of gradual declines at community colleges in the state and across the country, as a strong economy pushed more young people into the workforce. Colorado’s colleges are now left with dwindling revenue and hoping for a post-pandemic restart.