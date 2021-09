The Salem Fire Protection District and the Salem Bryan-Bennett Library both have events scheduled Saturday to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago in 9-11. The fire department will begin activities in Bryan Memorial Park with a 5K Run/Walk at 8:45 am, the time the first plane struck the first tower. You can register by gong to the SFPD Run to Remember 9/11 Facebook page. A Memorial Service will follow at ten and will feature comments from Salem Mayor Nic Farley and Reverend Trent Ice. The Pana Fire Department will bring their World Trade Center display, which includes a piece of the World Trade Center.