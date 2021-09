With the so-called Heartbeat Bill now law in Texas, many women are looking at Plan B, an over the counter medication that can be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex and will help delay or prevent ovulation. It is not the abortion pill. Plan B will not end a pregnancy that has already implanted in the uterus. It is important that you know the difference. It is also important that you know other facts about Plan B because of the new anti-abortion law in Texas that went into effect September 1 that puts major restrictions on access to this medical procedure.