England manager Gareth Southgate would like to experiment in next month’s World Cup qualifiers if he can balance the pursuit of progress with sealing their spot in Qatar.Boasting maximum points from March’s Group I triple-header, the Three Lions turned their attention back to making next year’s finals less than two months on from the heartbreaking Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.England showed no sign of an emotional hangover as they secured back-to-back 4-0 victories against Hungary and Andorra, before travelling to Poland for what was always going to be their toughest assignment.Harry Kane’s 30-yard strike put them on course for a...