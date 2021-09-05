CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitchcock County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Red Willow and northeastern Hitchcock Counties through 745 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Culbertson, or 15 miles southeast of Hayes Center, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

