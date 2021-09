Delays in delivery, problems with the software, only average loading speed, plus an interior whose materials are benevolently described with the term “cost-optimized”: VW has demonstrated with its hopeful ID.3 how a start can be messed up. The situation is not getting any easier for VW because the range of similarly designed electric cars is growing. Renault has not yet revealed all the cards, but with the Mégane E-Tech Electric, a tough competitor is likely to take the stage in March 2022.